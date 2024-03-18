BSF Hands Over Body Of Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed In Firing On Tripura Border To Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, March 18 (IANS) The body of the Bangladeshi smuggler, who was killed on Sunday in BSF firing at Muguruli in Tripura's Kailashahar, has been handed over to his family members in the presence of border guards and police personnel from both countries on Monday, police said.

Sub-divisional Police Officer, Kailashahar, Jayanta Karmakar said that after completing the post-mortem and other medical and legal formalities, the body of the Bangladeshi smuggler, identified as Parvez alias Saddam Hussein was handed over to the deceased's father.

The slain smuggler is a resident of Dastaki village under the Kulaura police station in the Moulvibazar district.

The Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and another injured as BSF troopers opened fire, after being surrounded by around 40 smugglers of both India and Bangladesh along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Unakoti district on Sunday.

The BSF troopers had challenged the smugglers and ordered them to stop but the smugglers didn't pay heed, became aggressive, encircled the team, assaulted a BSF personnel, tried to snatch the weapon, and attempted to pull him into Bangladeshi territory. The BSF trooper got a grievous injury on his forehead and was evacuated to the nearby district hospital. His condition is now stable.