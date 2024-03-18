Illicit Liquor, Cash Worth Rs 115 Cr Seized In Rajasthan Since March 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, various enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have seized drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and cash worth Rs 115 crore from March 1 to 18 and more than Rs 17 crore after implementation of the Model Code of conduct, a top election officer said on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that this information has been given in the reports issued by different probe agencies in the state.

"From March 1 till now, cash worth Rs 2.41 crore, drugs worth Rs 51.56 crore, liquor worth Rs 6.71 crore and precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 8.56 crore and other materials worth Rs 46 crore have been seized. Freebies worth Rs 22 lakh have also been seized. Jodhpur has the highest number of seizures with Rs 18.7 crore, Jaipur is at second place with Rs 11.05 crore, Ganganagar at third place with Rs 9.95 crore, Bhilwara at fourth place with Rs 8.35 crore and Tonk at fifth place with Rs 5.93 crore."

Gupta said: "Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, cash worth Rs 1.46 crore, drugs worth Rs 4.68 crore, liquor worth Rs 72 lakh and precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 68 lakh have been seized. Other materials worth Rs 9.77 crore have been seized. After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Bhilwara has seized cash worth Rs 1.73 crore, Udaipur and Kota Rs 1.49 crore, Jaipur Rs 1.37 crore and Chittorgarh district has seized Rs 1.21 crore. Prominent among these agencies are Rajasthan Police, Rajasthan Excise, Narcotics Department and Income Tax Department."

The Chief Electoral Officer added that strict vigil is being maintained by various departments across the state and strict action is being taken against any suspicious activity.