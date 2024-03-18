India-UK Trade Deal Talks Paused To Resume After General In June

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 18 (KNN) Sources within the Indian government have disclosed that the ongoing discussions regarding the proposed trade deal between India and the United Kingdom (UK) have been halted for the coming months.

This pause is attributed to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the General Elections currently underway in India. Negotiations are anticipated to recommence in June, reported CNBC.

Despite both parties maintaining optimism for a mutually beneficial agreement, the resolution of contentious issues must be achieved before the MCC is implemented in the UK, expected to occur in late 2024 due to impending elections.

A recent review conducted by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) highlighted the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, initiated on January 13, 2022.

These discussions encountered delays primarily due to shifts in UK leadership. As of the conclusion of 2023, approximately 14 rounds of negotiations were completed, with agreement reached on 21 out of 26 policy areas.

A delegation from the UK visited India in January 2024 to engage in rigorous discussions across multiple fronts. However, several contentious issues persisted, hindering the finalisation of negotiations.

The UK has sought duty concessions on imported automobiles and scotch whisky, a proposition contested by the Indian alcohol industry.

(KNN Bureau)