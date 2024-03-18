Netapp Appoints Technology Industry Titan Alessandra Yockelson As Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced Alessandra Yockelson has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to CEO, George Kurian. Alessandra will lead all aspects of people and organizational strategy, including talent development and growth, performance management, team engagement, recruiting, DEIB, and compensation and benefits. Alessandra joins NetApp from Pure Storage, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer since August 2021 and led organizational change efforts that resulted in global performance scaling.

"I am delighted to welcome Alessandra to NetApp as we continue to transform our company and culture to accelerate growth and deliver value to our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp.“We have always been an organization that both attracts and develops top talent, and Alessandra is a continuation of that tradition, poised to lead us in the next phase of our people strategy.”

Alessandra holds a doctorate degree from Fundação Getulio Vargas's São Paulo School of Business Administration and brings decades of experience and expertise in leading global talent organizations, driving operational excellence, and fostering cultures of performance and accountability. Before joining Pure Storage as Chief Human Resources Officer, Alessandra held various talent leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Diageo and Philips. She has led global business and culture transformations to drive profitable growth for major multinational brands and is a recognized leader in human capital management. Alessandra currently serves on the board of directors for Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, iCIMS, where she provides strategic insight and counsel to support continuous innovation and operational excellence for its next phase of growth.

"I'm thrilled to join NetApp at this exciting time of innovation and opportunity," said Alessandra Yockelson, Chief Human Resources Officer at NetApp. "NetApp has a strong reputation for its technology leadership, customer focus, and collaborative culture. I look forward to working with the talented and diverse team at NetApp to enable our people to grow and thrive in a dynamic market."

NetApp is committed to attracting, developing and retaining top talent and fostering a culture of innovation, inclusion and excellence. The company has been recently recognized in Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies and America's Greenest Companies, as well as Silicon Valley Business Journal's Top 50 Corporate Philanthropists.

