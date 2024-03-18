Almarai Launches Its Investment Strategy 2024-2028

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Almarai Company announced its investment strategy for the next five years, 2024-2028, to strengthen its leading position as the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world, and the largest in the production and distribution of food and beverages in the Middle East, and to consolidate its growing role in achieving food security. In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the state's support and empowerment of the private sector.

HH Prince Nayef bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, confirmed that the plan will consolidate the company's position as a preferred choice for the consumer and that Almarai will continue to implement strategies that enhance its entry into new markets and expand its sectors, pointing out that the size of the plan's capital investment program in the period The target exceeds 18 billion riyals, and it will be financed from the company's operating cash flows.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the plan aims to continue achieving sustainable growth in the main operating sectors and regions in which the company is located, and to strengthen it in the markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, and the countries of the region, and to develop the capabilities of innovation and innovation to develop new food sectors and products. He expressed the Board of Directors' confidence in achieving this goal. Ambitious goals - God willing - through specific strategies and action plans for the main operating sectors (dairy, juices, poultry, and baked goods) and the promising operating sectors (frozen food products, red meat, seafood, and ice cream), in addition to the sectors in which investment studies are targeted.

His Highness pointed out that Almarai's investment strategy was built on several pillars, aiming to achieve steady growth in the company's business and products, while strictly adhering to quality standards and working to support food security in the markets in which it operates. It also seeks to achieve balance and flexibility, enhance efficiency and reliability, maintain the integrity of the value chain while developing new and more advanced investment methods, and maintain regional leadership about environmental and social sustainability.

Permalink