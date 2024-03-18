GBP/USD Signal Today - 18/03: Finding Support At $1.2727

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 11th

March

was not triggered, as there was no bullish price action when support was reached's GBP/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2727 or $1.2670.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2759 or $1.2823.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





Long Trade Ideas
Short Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous forecast forthe GBP/USD currency pairlast Monday that the price action looked bullish and the support at $1.2839 looked strong, so I was seeking a long trade from a bullish bounce off this level.

However, my analysis was not effective, as the price headed down to $1.2839 but kept going lower without producing any attractive long trade entry signals.

The price has taken more of a bearish turn over the past few days, with the US Dollar getting stronger at the expense of almost all other currencies, including the British Pound.

The flow on longer-term charts is certainly bearish, but what is currently interesting is the way the price won't get below the support level at $1.2727. This level has been holding for not much less than 48 hours, so there seems to be some buying there.

I think this support at $1.2727 is likely to be today's pivotal point. A long trade from another bullish bounce there should be watched carefully but could be a good trade. A bearish breakdown below $1.2727 would seem to have more potential though, as the price would then have room to fall all the way to $1.2670. So I will take a new short trade if we get two consecutive lower hourly closes below $1.2727, especially if this happens before Noon London time today.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either the GBP or the USD.

