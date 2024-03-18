S&P 500 Forecast Today 18/3: Buy-On-Dip Strategy (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 initially fell pretty hard during the trading session on Friday.

But later in the day, we have seen buyers come back in to try to pick things up. That might have been European panic. It may have been just the big sell order that triggered a bunch of algorithmic trading, we just don't know. But at this point we are in an uptrend and that has not changed.

Regardless, I think this ends up being a buy on the dip type of opportunity, and as long as we are above the 5000 level, I just don't see how you can be bearish of the S&P 500 . And even if we did break down below the 5000 level, I don't know, that's the signal to start shorting either.

Technical Analysis for the S&P 500

The 50 day EMA is near the 5000 level and that of course attracts a certain amount of attention in and of itself. So, I think that's an area where traders might be attracted to the levels above . We have the 5200 level, which of course is a large round figure that a lot of people will be paying attention to. If we can break above the 5200 level, then I think you've got a real shot at whipping to the upside, which is something that the market is known to do.

Keep in mind that there's just a handful of stocks that drive the S&P 500. So as long as the Magnificent Seven or the Magnificent Four or five or whatever it is this week is doing well, the S&P 500 will go higher. In general, we continue to see more of a buy on the dip mentality in this channel. And the channel is still very much intact, despite the fact that Friday opened up so badly. Ultimately, I do think that we go higher and I'm just looking for bounces to take advantage of. I have no interest in shorting this market. This is a market that is obviously in a bit of a feedback loop, and therefore you cannot fight it any time soon.

