Forex Today- 18/03: Anticipated Boj Rate Hike After 17 Years

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

The Bank of Japan will shortly begin a policy meeting which will culminate tomorrow with forecasts and a decision on interest rates . The Bank is widely expected to hike rates tomorrow by 90% of those polled, including Goldman Sachs, to put them in positive territory for the first time in many years, with the Bank not having raised its interest rate for over 17 years. Although the hike is expected, it could be seen as likely to trigger new strength in the Japanese Yen.Stock markets in Asia are climbing as the week opens, led higher by a strong rally in the Japanese market on the back of tomorrow's expected central bank policy change.The Nikkei 225 Indexis up by more than 2.66% on the day.In the Forex market , the New Zealand Dollar has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The Japanese Yen has been the weakest.Bitcoinis advancing again after making a new all-time high last Thursday just below $74,000, boosted by strong net inflows to ETFs. The short-term price action looks bullish. Trend traders will be interested here on the long side.In the commodities market,Cocoa futuresrose very strongly last week – by over 24% - to reach new multi-year highs. Trend traders will be keen to be involved in this very long-running trend on the long side.In addition to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting tomorrow, the Reserve Bank of Australia will also be meeting. The RBA is expected to leave its rate unchanged at 4.35%.Chinese Industrial Production data released earlier was higher than expected, showing an annualized increase of 7.0% when only 5.3% was expected.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1Read full review Get Started