(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – During a trip to the Middle East, Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira attended on Sunday (17) in Ramallah, Palestine, a ceremony presenting Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with the title of honorary member of the Curator's Council of the Yasser Arafat Foundation.

Mauro Vieira met with Abbas (R)

In Palestine the Brazilian foreign minister met with officials of the Palestinian Authority like President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and Foreign Minister Riad Malki.

According to information from Brazil's Foreign Ministry, Mauro Vieira received a tribute to Lula from the hands of Shtayyeh (pictured above), who praised the courage of the Brazilian president in defense of Palestine. The prime minister and Mauro Vieira met to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and joint strategies to reach the goal of making Palestine a full member of the United Nations

Mauro Vieira was welcomed by Abbas for a 20-minute meeting to address the situation in Gaza. The president of the Palestinian Authority expressed his gratitude for the historical efforts and friendship of President Lula with Palestine and the courage to take on a leading role in the defense of Palestinians in the current crisis. He also thanked the efforts of the Brazilian government in the support for the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Brazil Foreign Ministry Brazil Foreign Ministry

The post Foundation in Palestine presented title to Brazil's Lula appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .