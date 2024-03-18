Brazilian FM Addresses Cooperation, Palestine In Jordan

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and Brazil-Jordan cooperation were the topic of conversations between Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira with Jordanian leaders on Monday (18) in Amman. Vieira is visiting the Arab country as part of his trip to the Middle East and was welcomed by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi .

Vieira and Safadi talked to the press in Amman

According to Brazil's Foreign Ministry, during the meeting with Mauro Vieira that was also attended by Brazil's Ambassador to Jordan Márcio Fagundes do Nascimento, King Abdullah II (pictured above) commended the diplomatic role played by Brazil and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in rejecting the war on Gaza. He also emphasize the need to boost cooperation in defense and agriculture.

Following the meeting, Mauro Vieira and his Jordanian counterpart announced the priority areas for cooperation between Brazil and Jordan: trade, investments, agriculture, tourism, and defense. Bilateral trade between Brazil and Jordan reached USD 532 million last year, with highlight to growing Brazilian imports of Jordanian fertilizers.

Veira and Safadi also discussed Gaza. State news agency Petra reported that Safadi highlighted Jordan's and Brazil's aligned stance on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The Jordanian foreign minister commended Brazil's efforts during its presidency of the Security Council, which, he said, has been unfortunately unable to carry out its role in implementing international law, protecting the Palestinian people and protecting their right to food, water and medicine.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

