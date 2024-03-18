EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

ESPG bond: More than 50% of bondholders have registered for written voting procedure – voting period is LIVE as of now

18.03.2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Cologne, 18 March 2024: The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specialising in science parks, is very pleased to confirm that more than 50% of all bondholders have registered for the written voting procedure. This sets ESPG right on track to reach the respective quorum, which requires at least half of the overall outstanding notes to participate in the vote.



Ralf Nöcker, Management Board Member of ESPG AG: “This is a major breakthrough for us, and we would like to thank our bondholders in advance for their participation and support. It is now important that each registered investor exercises his or her voting rights.”



The voting period is LIVE as of now. Unless bondholders have already appointed the proxy agent Mr Nieding, or appointed another representative, the bondholders are asked to vote between now and Wednesday, 20 March 2024 at midnight CET by either email (... ), fax or post using the (updated) voting forms provided on the ESPG website.



Bondholders, where the special proof of ownership and/or the blocking certificate from their custodian bank are still missing, should supply these as soon as possible to the notary via the communication channels above.



Markus Drews, Management Board Member of ESPG AG: “We hope that all registered bondholders will participate in the vote and that a majority of at least 75% supports our proposal to waive the 2023 LTV covenant test, delegate the decision-making for 2024 to Mr Nieding as joint representative and approve of a potential bond tap. We are looking forward to the votes. Results will be available from the notary by Thursday, 21 March 2024 and then be published in the Federal Gazette and on the ESPG website.”



All documents for the voting process and further information can be found on the website of the company:



About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company's focus is on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented sectors such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from their proximity to each other and their direct proximity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already comprises 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres. The sites are generally located outside metropolises, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



