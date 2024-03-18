Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and decreased the price target from EUR 47.00 to EUR 46.00. Abstract:
2023 sales of €196 and EBITDA of €158 both came in towards the top
end of guidance. Meanwhile, 2023 production rose 32.4% to 12,700 barrels of
oil equivalent per day and was above company guidance of 12,000-12,500
boepd. Q4/23 production of 15,300 boepd (the highest in DRAG's history)
benefitted from significantly-above-type curve output at nine new wells in
the Niobrara formation in Wyoming, which came on stream last autumn. Net
CAPEX also set a new company record €145m in 2023, but thanks to the impact
of high net profitability on equity, net gearing remained constant at 42%.
Management is guiding towards investment spending of €108m for 2024, but it
is possible that this figure will rise if the oil price remains near the
current USD80. The mid-point of management EBITDA guidance of €130m-145m is
ca. €21m below the 2023 number. However, we note that 2023 EBITDA
benefitted from €17m in gains on the disposal of assets in Utah in December
and also that DRAG's current results are an order of magnitude higher than
the average EBITDA of €38m booked during 2019-21. Results from wells
drilled by DRAG in Wyoming since the company acquired its first acreage in
the state in 2020 have been very encouraging. Output from the 16 wells with
six month+ production history DRAG and its JV partner, Occidental Petroleum
(Oxy), have so far drilled into the Niobrara formation in Wyoming has
averaged 15% above type curve six months after the start of production.
DRAG/Oxy have sufficient acreage in Wyoming to drill over 200 wells. Over
90% of these potential wells are in the Niobrara formation. Since DRAG
announced the acquisition of its first acreage in Wyoming in July 2020, the
DRAG share has outperformed the S&P500 Energy Index by over 150%. DRAG's
increasingly impressive track record in Wyoming suggests that this
outperformance will continue. We maintain our Buy recommendation, but lower
the price target from €47.0 to €46.0 to reflect the ca. 30% decline in the
2024 US natural gas futures strip since our last note of 9 November (gas
accounted for ca. 10% of revenue at 9M/23 and ca. 10% of DRAG's gas
