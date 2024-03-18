Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: Preliminary 2023 results Recommendation: Buy from: 18.03.2024 Target price: €46.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 47.00 to EUR 46.00. Abstract: 2023 sales of €196 and EBITDA of €158 both came in towards the top end of guidance. Meanwhile, 2023 production rose 32.4% to 12,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day and was above company guidance of 12,000-12,500 boepd. Q4/23 production of 15,300 boepd (the highest in DRAG's history) benefitted from significantly-above-type curve output at nine new wells in the Niobrara formation in Wyoming, which came on stream last autumn. Net CAPEX also set a new company record €145m in 2023, but thanks to the impact of high net profitability on equity, net gearing remained constant at 42%. Management is guiding towards investment spending of €108m for 2024, but it is possible that this figure will rise if the oil price remains near the current USD80. The mid-point of management EBITDA guidance of €130m-145m is ca. €21m below the 2023 number. However, we note that 2023 EBITDA benefitted from €17m in gains on the disposal of assets in Utah in December and also that DRAG's current results are an order of magnitude higher than the average EBITDA of €38m booked during 2019-21. Results from wells drilled by DRAG in Wyoming since the company acquired its first acreage in the state in 2020 have been very encouraging. Output from the 16 wells with six month+ production history DRAG and its JV partner, Occidental Petroleum (Oxy), have so far drilled into the Niobrara formation in Wyoming has averaged 15% above type curve six months after the start of production. DRAG/Oxy have sufficient acreage in Wyoming to drill over 200 wells. Over 90% of these potential wells are in the Niobrara formation. Since DRAG announced the acquisition of its first acreage in Wyoming in July 2020, the DRAG share has outperformed the S&P500 Energy Index by over 150%. DRAG's increasingly impressive track record in Wyoming suggests that this outperformance will continue. We maintain our Buy recommendation, but lower the price target from €47.0 to €46.0 to reflect the ca. 30% decline in the 2024 US natural gas futures strip since our last note of 9 November (gas accounted for ca. 10% of revenue at 9M/23 and ca. 10% of DRAG's gas production is hedged). First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 47,00 auf EUR 46,00. Zusammenfassung: Der Umsatz für 2023 in Höhe von €196,5 Mio. und das EBITDA in Höhe von €158,2 Mio. lagen beide am oberen Ende der Unternehmensguidance. Die Produktion für das Jahr 2023 stieg um 32,4% auf 12.700 Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag (boepd) und lag damit über der Guidance des Unternehmens von 12.000-12.500 boepd. Die Q4/23-Produktion von 15.300 boepd (der höchste Wert in der Geschichte der DRAG) profitierte von einer deutlich über der Typkurve liegenden Produktion aus neun neuen Bohrungen in der Niobrara-Formation in Wyoming, die im vergangenen Herbst in Betrieb genommen wurden. Die Nettoinvestitionen (CAPEX) erreichten 2023 mit €145 Mio. ebenfalls einen neuen Unternehmensrekord, doch dank der hohen Nettorentabilität blieb der Verschuldungsgrad mit 42% konstant. Das Management geht für 2024 von Investitionsausgaben in Höhe von €108 Mio. aus, wobei dieser Wert steigen könnte, wenn der Ölpreis in der Nähe der aktuellen USD80-Marke bleibt. Der Mittelwert der EBITDA-Prognose des Managements von €130 bis €145 Mio. liegt ca. €21 Mio. unter dem Wert für 2023. Wir weisen jedoch darauf hin, dass das EBITDA 2023 von €17 Mio. an Gewinnen aus der Veräußerung von Vermögenswerten in Utah im Dezember profitierte, und dass die aktuellen Ergebnisse der DRAG erheblich über dem durchschnittlichen EBITDA von €38 Mio. liegen, das für 2019-21 verbucht wurde. Die Ergebnisse der Bohrungen, die die DRAG in Wyoming niedergebracht hat, seit das Unternehmen im Jahr 2020 seine ersten Flächen in diesem Bundesstaat erworben hat, sind sehr ermutigend. Die Fördermenge der 16 Bohrungen mit einer Produktionshistorie von mehr als sechs Monaten, die die DRAG und ihr Joint-Venture-Partner Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) bisher in der Niobrara-Formation in Wyoming niedergebracht haben, liegt sechs Monate nach Produktionsbeginn im Durchschnitt 15% über der Typkurve. DRAG/Oxy verfügen in Wyoming über ausreichende Flächen, um über 200 Bohrungen durchzuführen. Über 90 % dieser potenziellen Bohrungen befinden sich in der Niobrara-Formation. Seit die DRAG im Juli 2020 den Erwerb ihrer ersten Anbaufläche in Wyoming bekannt gab, hat die DRAG-Aktie den S&P500 Energy Index um über 150 % übertroffen. Die zunehmend beeindruckende Erfolgsbilanz der DRAG in Wyoming deutet darauf hin, dass sich diese Outperformance fortsetzen wird. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, senken jedoch das Kursziel von €47,00 auf €46,00, um den Rückgang um ca. 30% der US-Erdgas-Futures 2024 seit unserer letzten Studie vom 9. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: Contact for questions First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: E-Mail:

