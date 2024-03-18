HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed For Epic 2024 Grand Finale



EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities

This year's finale features 80% of semi-finalists coming from 16 overseas markets All semi-finalists will have access to unrivalled benefits and opportunities provided by HKSTP's innovation ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has revealed the top 74 startups from over 600 contestants for its eighth and biggest ever global Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 (EPiC 2024) Grand Finale, taking place in Hong Kong on 26 April 2024. The semi-finalists were selected from the first-ever four-city series of global semi-finals held in the innovative hubs of Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Singapore.







This year, 80% of semi-finalists are overseas competitors from 16 economies, making this contest the most international iteration of EPiC to date. EPiC's global growth stands testament to Hong Kong's status as a leading international I&T hub that attracts top-tier startups from around the world.

EPiC 2024 is a HKSTP's annual flagship startup event and one of Hong Kong's mega events, becoming one of the most highly anticipated events for the I&T community. This year's Grand Finale will take place on 26 April 2024, at the sky100 venue atop Hong Kong's tallest building, International Commerce Centre. The participating startups will compete across the three competition tracks of FinTech, PropTech and MobilityTech.

Startups will have exactly 60 seconds to amaze the judges with their disruptive innovation, in a genuine elevator pitch experience for all participants. All applicants will target US$45 million investment to be arranged[1], have the opportunity to compete for up to US$5 million in investment from HKSTP Corporate Venture Fund ("CVF"), as well as US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities. By participating in EPiC, startups can leverage Hong Kong's largest innovation ecosystem at HKSTP as a springboard to huge market opportunities in Mainland China, across Asia and beyond.

The full list of semi-finalists below:

MobilityTech



Company Name (in alphabetical order)

Headquarter

1

ABAKA AI

Mainland China

2

ACCURE Battery Intelligence

United States

3

AUTOCRYPT

South Korea

4

Certivity

Germany

5

Coordle

United States

6

EVA

Germany

7

FlyX Technologies Inc.

United States

8

ivilion

Germany

9

KONVERY DATA TECH CO

Mainland China

10

Libpet Tech Limited

Hong Kong

11

Meep

Spain

12

MotoNerv Limited

Hong Kong

13

Mushroom Material

Singapore

14

Novac

Italy

15

Ohoskin

Italy

16

OpalAI Inc

United States

17

PIX Moving

Mainland China

18

SCRAMBLUX GMBH

Germany

19

Shanghai Qiongche Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Mainland China

20

Smart Audio Technologies

United Kingdom

21

Soter AI

United States

22

tozero GmbH

Germany

23

Vidi Labs Limited

Hong Kong

24

Waveye Inc

Germany

25

wheel

Norway

26

XYZ Robotics

Mainland China

PropTech



Company Name (in alphabetical order)

Headquarter

1

Agora World

United States

2

Ailytics Limited

Hong Kong

3

Albacastor Technology Limited

Hong Kong

4

Allye Energy

United Kingdom

5

AZURE PRINTED HOMES

United States

6

Blue Wall Technology

Mainland China

7

Carnot Innovations Limited

Hong Kong

8

Civils

Singapore

9

Collov Inc

United States

10

Green Independence

Italy

11

GreenCoat Pty Ltd

Australia

12

Hyele Limited

Hong Kong

13

inHovate Solutions

UAE

14

Kodifly Limited

Hong Kong

15

LifeSparrow Solutions Limited

Hong Kong

16

Pando Electric

United States

17

ProGreen Innovations

Kenya

18

Syzl

Canada

19

TANGObuilder

United States

20

Ultrack Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Malaysia

21

WaveScan Technologies Pte Ltd

Singapore

22

XKool Technology

Mainland China

23

Yueshi Robot

Mainland China

24

Zhuling Technology

Mainland China

FinTech



Company Name (in alphabetical order)

Headquarter

1

Aurionpro Payment Solutions Ltd

Hong Kong

2

Bizbaz Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

3

Boopos

United States

4

Boost Capital

Singapore

5

Connect Earth

United Kingdom

6

D-Engraver Limited

Hong Kong

7

e-States

United States

8

exaBITS

United States

9

imBee

Hong Kong

10

iVE Limited

Hong Kong

11

Kaiku

United Kingdom

12

KORZO INC.

United States

13

KYP

United Kingdom

14

Meson

Singapore

15

MoneyMatch Sdn Bhd

Malaysia

16

Physis Investment

United States

17

Helios Life Enterprises

United States

18

RealKey

United States

19

Rey

Indonesia

20

Shenzhen Magic Engine Artificial Intelligence (ME) Co., Ltd.

Mainland China

21

Smile API

Singapore

22

TFS

Hong Kong

23

Transparently

Singapore

24

UNCLE2 FINTECH LIMITED

Hong Kong





[1] Target to arrange USD45 Million investment: Investors (including funds managed by HKSTP CVF, Beyond Ventures, BitRock Capital, Gaw Capital, HKX, InnoAngel, Jafco Asia, Mindworks Capital and Radiant Tech Ventures) will consider investing in applicants (subject to terms and conditions to be agreed between the parties)

Hashtag: #HKSTP The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September 2023 to support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry and to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global. It has both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at



.



