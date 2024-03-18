Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published

18.03.2024 / 17:47 CET/CEST

Zurich, 18 March 2024 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place on Thursday, 11 April 2024. The documents are available online at . Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 427 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at

Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd. Bahnhofstrasse 36 8010 Zurich Switzerland



