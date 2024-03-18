EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Expansion

SCHOTT Pharma to Expand in the U.S. with New Prefillable Syringe Manufacturing Facility

18.03.2024 / 18:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCHOTT Pharma to Expand in the U.S. with New Prefillable Syringe Manufacturing Facility in Wilson, North Carolina

18 March 2024, Mainz, Germany

With $371 million investment, new site to add over 400 jobs to the region First U.S. manufacturing facility to fill demand for domestic supply of glass and polymer prefillable syringes that deliver mRNA, GLP-1, and other therapies SCHOTT Pharma plans to make

Wilson, North Carolina home to its newest site. The investment is supported by $21 million in state and local incentive awards and will expand SCHOTT Group's presence in the United States, a strategic market in its growth plan.



SCHOTT Pharma a pioneer in pharmaceutical drug containment solutions and delivery systems, will build the first U.S. facility to manufacture prefillable polymer syringes required to meet the need for deep-cold storage and transportation of mRNA medications. In addition, the site will have the capability to produce glass prefillable syringes for GLP-1 therapies, for example to treat diseases such as diabetes or obesity. The project will add 401 jobs to the region and include a total investment of $371 million, with groundbreaking expected by the end of 2024, and projected operations starting in 2027.



The new site will expand the U.S. supply chain for in-demand syringes that deliver lifesaving injectable medicines, vaccines, and other fields of applications, allowing SCHOTT Pharma to triple its contribution of glass and polymer syringes to the U.S. market by 2030. Bringing production to the U.S. will reduce lead times and slash transportation costs, as well as protect against future shortages of critical drugs and ensure pandemic preparedness.



“As drug manufacturers develop and expand the use of mRNA, GLP-1, and other biologic therapies that require precise drug stability and storage properties, SCHOTT Pharma will be able to fill those orders quickly and efficiently here in the U.S.,” said Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma.“The impact of this facility will go far beyond local job creation in North Carolina and will relieve stress on the entire pharmaceutical industry supply chain.”



The top 30 global pharma companies and more than 1,800 customers rely on SCHOTT Pharma containers and systems, including the U.S. and global leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotech categories. Many of these companies have designated SCHOTT Pharma as a critical supplier of one or more of the most essential components within their supply chain. On average, more than 25,000 injections per minute are provided to patients worldwide through a product produced by SCHOTT Pharma.



“Wilson County stood out in a nationwide search for a number of reasons, particularly for its favorable pool of local talent and its proximity to the Research Triangle area, which hosts numerous universities, healthcare companies, and biopharma resources,” said Christopher Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America.“Expanding operations in the U.S. addresses rapidly growing demand for our high-value solutions.”



“North Carolina's pro-growth and low-tax policies, along with the $40 million investment in the new biologics training facility at Wilson Community College, are paying off for Wilson County and the BioPharma Crescent,” said North Carolina Senator Buck Newton.

“SCHOTT Pharma's $371 million capital investment and 401 high-wage jobs will strengthen our local economy.

We look forward to a long and successful future for them here in Wilson.”



For over two decades, SCHOTT Pharma has been manufacturing vials at its Lebanon, PA, facility, serving as a reliable partner for the pharmaceutical industry. Being that the U.S. is a key strategic market for the entire SCHOTT Group, the company underwent a nationwide site selection process for a campus-like property to serve further growth opportunities. While SCHOTT is not guaranteeing additional investment to support other markets at this time, the site in Wilson, North Carolina offers the possibility of future expansion.



The project location is contingent on final real estate negotiations. SCHOTT Pharma partnered with several organizations throughout the project, including the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Commerce's Division of Workforce Solutions, Wilson County, the City of Wilson, the Wilson Economic Development Council, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, and the Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center at North Carolina State University.





About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from pre-fillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of over 4,600 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 16 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is part of SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment and has the strategic goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 899 million in the fiscal year 2023. Further information at schott-pharma .



Contacts:

Lea Kaiser

Corporate Communications Manager

Tel.:

+49 6131 66 2422

E-Mail: ...



Jasko Terzic, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

...





18.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA Hattenbergstraße 10 55122 Mainz Germany ISIN: DE000A3ENQ51 WKN: A3ENQ5 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1861353



End of News EQS News Service