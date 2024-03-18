India Aims To Boost Global Innovation Ranking With Start-Up Mahakumbh

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 18 (KNN) India is striving to elevate its global innovation ranking, with the forthcoming Start-up Mahakumbh poised to play a pivotal role in this endeavour, as stated by RK Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Scheduled to commence on Monday, the three-day event aims to galvanise innovation and entrepreneurship across the nation.

Singh articulated, "India currently stands at 40 in terms of innovation, and our objective is to ascend from this position. We envision Start-up Mahakumbh not just as a significant event but as an annual affair, fostering the growth of India's start up ecosystem."

The event aims to unite innovators nationwide, aspiring to transform it into the largest global gathering of its kind.

Start-up Mahakumbh will encompass ten key focus areas, ranging from artificial intelligence and software-as-a-service to agritech, biotech, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Notably, it anticipates the participation of over 40 unicorn start-ups, valued at over USD 1 billion each, including renowned companies like Lenskart, Boat, and Oyo.

Furthermore, the event will feature insights from industry stalwarts like Mithun Sacheti, Founder, CaratLane, who successfully transitioned the Omni channel jewellery retailer to Titan Company within a decade. Sacheti is set to share his experiences during the event, contributing to its enriching discourse.

