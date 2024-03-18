Amitabh Kant Emphasises Corporate Governance & Orderly Exits At Start-Up Mahakumbh

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 18 (KNN) Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog, addressed various concerns impacting India's start-up community during his speech at the Start-up Mahakumbh event in Delhi.

Kant underscored the crucial role of corporate governance in ensuring the long-term survival and prosperity of start-ups in the country.

He stated,“I have seen start-ups growing, and have seen many of them collapsing as well. So my first point is that corporate governance is key in start-ups and the onus for this is on start-ups.”

He emphasised that start-ups must prioritise proper financial management and audits as they grow, asserting that self-regulation is essential to prevent government intervention.

Moreover, Kant warned against excessive government regulations, noting that while innovation outpaces regulation, the absence of corporate governance invites regulatory interference, posing a significant challenge for start-ups.

Highlighting India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse, Kant stressed the importance of start-ups setting benchmarks in corporate governance and financial management.

Adhering to these practices, he explained, enables startups to foster trust, engage stakeholders, attract investors, and achieve sustainable growth.

Another area of concern Kant addressed was the need for orderly exits for venture capital investments.

He cautioned against prioritising revenue or profitability over quality and sustainability, which can lead to misgovernance.

Kant recommended start-ups to avoid overly ambitious valuations and focus on good governance for long-term value creation.

(KNN Bureau)