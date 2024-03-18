New-Gen Green Developer Launches Nature-Inspired Family Community Concept At Gardens Of Eden In Phuket

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Amal Development, backed by Dubai-based DPD Invest, forays into Thailand for the first time with this record-breaking USD 315 million property investment in Phuket and invites investment from Indian HNIs



Argentinian award-winning holistic designer and landscape architect Martin Palleros who specialises in tropical design, leads the mega landmark project

Eden Residences (Phase I), offering 141 apartments to be completed by December 2026; in Phase II, a 5,000 square-metre wellness facility and five-hectares of dedicated gardens and parkland to be built by Amal Development; Phase III to feature water-fronting units for Lake Residences

Environment-conscious Indian HNIs who are constantly on the lookout for investing in high-quality, premium green properties across the world need not look any further than Phuket! This multicultural lifestyle destination, just a few hours by flight from India and highly sought after by the international community, has opened its doors to Dubai-based DPD Invest that has introduced in Thailand for the first time, its pioneering new-generation green development project -

Gardens of Eden.



Eden Residents Overview





Helmed by Amal Development, the new-generation green living project, entails a record-breaking USD 315 million property investment in Phuket spread over a course of five to six years. The 73-rai luxury wellness residential and hospitality community complex spanning over 122,000 square metres, is already piquing the curiosity of HNIs across the world and attracting investments due to its unique design that leaves 70% of the land open for active green areas with only 3O% being developed.





Argentinian tropical design master Martin Palleros, mentored by design legend Kerry Hill, will lead the mega landmark project that will feature vertical gardens to further extend the biophilic experience, organic gardens, ponds, lakes, playgrounds, running and cycling tracks, Onsen bathing and reflexology areas.“Gardens of Eden will be the first project in Phuket, and one of very few projects in the world, to set this new development standard. It will be a fully immersive wellness lifestyle experience,” he says.





Eden Residences -

Phase I of the project launched in December 2023, offers 141 apartments built using natural materials such as carbon-negative wood and locally sourced granite. To date, almost all phase 1 units have been sold. Apartments from Eden Residences are priced between THB220,000 psm and THB260,000 psm (US$6,200 psm – US$7,300 psm); and Park Residences are priced between THB168,000psm and THB230,000 psm (US$4,700 psm -

US$6,500 psm).





Phase II was unveiled recently and is scheduled to be completed in mid-2027, exclusively catering to families with a new level of green living spaces that bring balanced wellbeing to their lives. A 5,000 square-metre wellness centre and a five-hectare park complete with fitness trails for walking, running and biking, and ample exercise stations, plus two kids' clubs and a small water park will also be featured. The final Phase III of Gardens of Eden will feature water-fronting units for Lake Residences, to be announced in due course.





Once completed, the residence complex will feature amenities such as restaurants, an artisanal grocer's market, a spa, a gym and hospitality services.





“This is a significant project for Phuket and for Bangtao,” adds corporate affairs advisor Ravi Chandran .“Demand for quality living in a spacious natural environment in a prime location is extremely high as families relocate to the island from across the globe,” he adds.







The visionary team at Gardens of Eden is working with internationally accredited environmental experts to reduce carbon emissions by carefully sculpting a sustainable natural biosphere throughout development. It will feature vast green spaces such as natural parks and forests as well as wetland areas. Other sustainability features such as creating natural swimming pools using storm water treated naturally from the wetlands are also being considered.

