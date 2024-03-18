Celebrating Unsung Heroes: AU Small Finance Bank's 'Badlaav Humse Hai' In Association With Network18 Honor Changemakers At Season 2 Grand Finale

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In a celebration of social impact & change, the grand finale of 'Badlaav Humse Hai' season 2, AU Small Finance Bank, in association with Network18, shed a spotlight on unsung changemakers, in Mumbai on March 7th, 2024. The event, graced by the presence of the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, served as a poignant tribute to real-life heroes and changemakers for their exceptional contributions to society.



Now culminating its second season, 'Badlaav Humse Hai' stands as a testament to the remarkable humanitarian endeavors of India's lesser-known changemakers .

Shri Devendra Fadnavis

commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of amplifying such commendable work to inspire the nation. He remarked, "Today, we often perceive inspirational figures to be scarce. However, as we look around us, we encounter numerous individuals driving social change. The 25 unsung heroes recognized by 'Badlaav Humse Hai' exemplify this spirit, each contributing to the betterment of our society in their unique capacities."





Launched in 2022, 'Badlaav Humse Hai' continues its mission to shed light on the extraordinary stories of individuals who have positively impacted communities nationwide through their social, economic, and cultural initiatives. This year, the campaign has honored 25 unsung heroes whose journeys have touched countless lives, transcending boundaries and inspiring positive change.





"We owe our nation's resilience to the collective efforts and active participation of its citizens, as exemplified by our recent triumph over obstacles like COVID-19. Initiatives such as Badlaav Humse Hai play a pivotal role in not only acknowledging changemakers but also motivating and empowering individuals to become agents of change themselves. By fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards social challenges, initiatives like these inspire us all to contribute to the betterment of society. I congratulate Badlaav Humse Hai for recognizing inspiring changemakers for their work towards nation building," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner, Mumbai.

Badlaav Humse Hai for recognizing inspiring changemakers for their work towards nation building,"

said Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner, Mumbai.





From remote corners of India, these changemakers have spearheaded initiatives ranging from environmental conservation and animal welfare advocacy to empowering marginalized communities and providing education to the underprivileged. Their endeavors reflect a collective commitment to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society.





Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank , underscored the bank's commitment to supporting individuals in realizing their aspirations, particularly in a time when India is witnessing unprecedented growth and ambition. He stated, "As India strives to become the third-largest economy by 2027, it is imperative for institutions like ours to empower individuals with the financial means & social recognition to achieve their goals."





Highlighting the transformative power of grassroots initiatives, Agarwal added, "India's strength lies in its people, who continuously drive the nation forward through relentless innovation and social change. We are proud to recognize the silent heroes of 'Badlaav Humse Hai' who embody this spirit of positive transformation."





Vivek Phansalkar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai , highlighted the transformative efforts within the police force to create an inclusive environment conducive to positive change. He emphasized the prioritization of people-centric policies, marking a significant shift in police priorities.





Network18 and AU Small Finance Bank have remained steadfast in their commitment to driving societal advancement within their respective spheres. AU Small Finance Bank proudly stands as India's largest Small Finance Bank, leveraging 28 years of experience to empower countless changemakers. Through extensive financial inclusion initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors, the bank has bolstered individuals and their initiatives in semi-urban and rural regions across India. Similarly, Network18 has emerged as a trailblazer, leading purpose-driven campaigns aimed at catalyzing social change.





Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts

reflected on the role of Jamshedji Tata in laying out a vision of industrialized India with nation building at its core. He highlighted the commitment of Tata Trusts to shoulder responsibilities of national priority and continue to work towards empowering people standing at the last mile.







"I've always been guided by the principle of giving without seeking recognition and receiving with humility. This quality is indispensable when silently contributing to the collective welfare of our nation, as exemplified by these 25 changemakers," remarked Actor and Producer Suniel Shetty .





Reflecting on the essence of social entrepreneurship,

Actor & Initiative Ambassador, Gul Panag

emphasized the importance of empowering individuals to uplift their communities. She stated, "There is a remarkable thrust towards social entrepreneurship, notably championed by none other than the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This is pivotal because empowering individuals to uplift themselves is not sufficient; our focus must be on empowering them to uplift entire communities."





Anand Kumar, Founder of Super 30 emphasized the imperative for a shift in parental attitudes, stating, "While it's commendable to aspire for our children to pursue careers as bureaucrats, doctors, and engineers, we must also nurture their potential to become wonderful educators, for it is the teacher who possesses the transformative power to shape the world."





With AU Small Finance Bank and Network18 at the helm, this initiative not only acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of individuals but also underscores the importance of fostering a culture of empathy and empowerment, underscoring the significance of collective action for social change.





Full Video Link:

watch?v=gie5QEBUdb0 .