Is Cummins' Novel Fuel-Agnostic Engine Platform The Way To Net Zero Emissions?

In 2022, following the waning of the pandemic, global emissions from passenger and cargo transport grew 3% from 2021 levels. At an annual average rate of 1.7% from 1990 to 2022, the transport sector also had the dubious distinction of being the end user sector with the fastest growing emissions. Meanwhile, the commercial transport sector, including trucks and buses, that comprise less than 8% of all vehicles, were implicated in over 35% of direct CO2 emissions from road transport. These and other sobering statistics from the IEA underline urgent decarbonization imperatives for the commercial transport industry.

Realizing Net Zero by 2050 will require regulatory impetus in the form of stricter emissions standards, fuel economy standards and various subsidies and incentives. It will also need to be reinforced by industry efforts in the form of cross industry collaboration, focused R&D, product innovation and sustained investments. Global power solutions company, Cummins' Destination Zero –“Power Makes Progress” – is reflective of such industry-led decarbonization initiatives.

Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

US based Cummins' dual track agenda focuses on improving current products while, simultaneously, investing in future technologies with the aim of fast-tracking the transition to clean energy in the commercial vehicle space. Central to this has been its pioneering unified, fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain platform that can be used for diesel as well as for natural gas and hydrogen.

The recently launched advanced clean diesel X15 engine is the latest offering from Cummins' fuel agnostic Higher Efficiency, Lower Emission, Multiple Fuels – HELM – engine platform. This next generation solution emphasizes how diesel engines can support enhanced fuel economy and lowered emissions and are pivotal in the journey to Net Zero. Apart from the attributes of robustness, reliability, reduced operating costs, improved fuel efficiency, and lowered emissions, these engines support superior performance. Moreover, they are compliant with U.S. EPA and CARB 2027 emissions regulations. In addition, the X15N engine represents the first natural gas solution for heavy-duty truck applications and has just been launched in the US. It will help leverage the benefits of RNG with California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Program. RNG accounts for more than 70% of on-road natural gas fuel.

Cummins' drive towards Destination Zero has taken the form of product innovation, i.e., the development of varied powertrains (battery electric and fuel cells) and alternative fuel engines (natural gas and hydrogen), alongside setting up a dedicated new power business segment focused on future energy technologies (Accelera), and executing a spate of acquisitions (Meritor, Brammo, Hydrogenics, Momentum Fuel Technologies, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems).

Our Perspective

Cummins' success – it garnered a record $34 billion revenue in 2023 – highlights the idea that while decarbonization is critical, not every customer in the commercial vehicle space can transform at the same pace nor needs the same kind of solutions, i.e., there is no one size fits all. Nor for that matter can the industry transform overnight to zero emissions.

So what is needed is to keep the needle moving on both zero emissions as well as lower carbon emissions solutions. What is also needed is to correct the misconception that 'diesel' and 'clean' are antithetical to each other. In fact, diesel engines are fuel efficient, particularly for long-haul, heavy-duty commercial logistics. Advanced clean diesel engines that support lowered carbon emissions will represent a vital step in the journey to realizing Net Zero, including low carbon renewable diesel.

Here, Cummins' innovative fuel-agnostic engine platforms, including its next generation X15 diesel engine, is evolving diesel ICE technology in ways that lower the carbon footprint without compromising on performance. At the same time, Cummins is extending the range of lower emission ICE powertrain options to support natural gas and hydrogen.

An interesting aspect is that the new design approach is anchored in architecture and parts commonality. This means flexibility and convenience in terms of allowing OEMs to pick fuel options that best meet their varied business and application needs. It also allows the adaptability required to easily comply with forthcoming emissions regulations.

Net Zero is an ambitious goal with progress measured in incremental steps that embrace advanced diesel technology along with other low carbon, zero carbon alternatives. Cummins' large customer base of top tier OEMs including PACCAR, Komatsu, Volkswagen MAN, Stellantis, Volvo, and Daimler shows that innovative thinking combined with firm commitment can indeed accelerate the transition to Destination Zero.

Saideep is the Research Manager for Mobility Practice at Frost & Sullivan. He has over 12 years of automotive industry consulting experience, especially in automotive market research and market strategy development, and specific expertise in the global commercial vehicle industry.

