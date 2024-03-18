Unified Communications 2024 Top 10 Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Which disruptive technologies catalyze innovation in the unified communications and collaboration (UCC) ecosystem?

Spurred by transformative forces like globalization, new business models, shifting workforce dynamics, and developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud communications, UCC providers are poised to revolutionize business communications. This is triggering innovations in intelligent, flexible, and inclusive solutions that enhance collaboration and productivity in the digital age, unleashing new opportunities to integrate AI-based automation, optimize hybrid work, empower frontline workers, and harness the potential of big data analytics.

Frost & Sullivan's recent webinar delved into the fascinating realm of Growth Opportunities in Unified Communications This engaging discussion highlighted unique perspectives of visionary leaders on megatrends and growth strategies in UCC, that help industry incumbents leverage disruptive technologies, new business models, and industry convergence to maximize competitive differentiation.

Here, the following experts collaborated to share their views on digital strategies and growth opportunities in UCC: Robert Arnold , Industry Director and Growth Expert, Unified Communications and Collaboration at Frost & Sullivan and Christopher Pennell , Growth Expert and Industry Principal, Information & Communication Technologies, at Frost & Sullivan.

Harnessing the Power of AI : AI driven tools like chatbots, sentiment analysis, and virtual assistants are revolutionizing both employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) by enabling personalized and contextual interactions. This is pushing UCC providers to embed AI in segments like meetings, messaging, telephony, and contact centers to maximize operational efficiencies and innovation, while driving data-centric decision making – How will your teams leverage AI to transform UCC infrastructure and services, while eliminating functional/operational silos?

Adapting to Hybrid Work: The rise of hybrid/remote working models is driving organizations to replace legacy UCC software/hardware with new-age, customizable solutions that maximize flexibility. This is pushing business leaders to prioritize cloud-based technologies and plug-and-play solutions for boosting workplace equity, inclusion, and employee retention – What challenges does hybrid work bring to businesses/employees and how can providers help companies thwart these challenges?

Digital Transformation at the Frontline : Conventionally, enterprise communications has focused solely on office and knowledge workers, leaving frontliners with sub-optimal tools. Now, UCC technology vendors feel the pressure to develop customized strategies for frontliners, understanding their unique challenges/needs to deliver hands-free communication tools, ruggedized endpoint devices, and seamless integration with vertical applications and IoT devices – Which strategies will you use to facilitate effective communication links between different work groups in your organization?

Implementing Mobile UCC Strategies : The influx of digital natives into the workforce, coupled with the evolution of mobile private branch exchange (PBX), is driving the demand for innovative mobility features as part of corporate communication solutions. Now, providers face the imperative of integrating mobile soft clients, UCC native mobile dialers, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) architecture, and innovative user interfaces (UIs) with traditional mobility solutions – Does your leadership committee have the right analytical tools that will align your future communications investments with mobile-forward strategies?

Leveraging Application Programming Interface (API) Driven Communications : Open APIs and software development kits (SDKs) are being increasingly incorporated into enterprise communications services (voice, video, and chat) to help businesses drive workflow automation. This is pushing UCC providers to focus on developing flexible business/pricing models that seamlessly accommodate third-party API integrations – How will your technologists implement best practices in programable communications and feature-rich communications services?









“For some organizations, the move to cloud UCC services is a pragmatic action to replace aging solutions. However, there is much more value that today's solutions in the majority of deployments can deliver in terms of business value, agility, and customer and employee experience that can be leveraged for growth.”

Robert Arnold, Industry Director and Growth Expert, Unified Communications and Collaboration at Frost & Sullivan .

