NDA Finalises Seat Sharing In Bihar, BJP To Contest 17, JD-U 16, LJPR 5 (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Patna, March 18 (IANS) The BJP-lead National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday finalised the seat-sharing deal in Bihar between its constituents including the BJP, the Janata Dal-United, the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The BJP, in a "big brother" role in Bihar, will contest on the highest number of seats, i.e., 17, while the other allies JD-U, LJP-Ram Vilas, HAM, and RLSP will field candidates on 16, 5, 1, and 1 seats, respectively.

Announcing the NDA's seat-sharing deal in Bihar in New Delhi, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that the BJP-led coalition was confident of sweeping the state by winning 40 out of 40 seats.

Bihar is among one of the three states, along with Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, that will see polling in all seven phases of the elections.

As per the Election Commission's schedule, the polling dates in Bihar are April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary, speaking to the press, asserted that the Narendra Modi government will return to power with a thumping mandate in the 2024 elections and Bihar will give all 40 seats to the NDA alliance.

BJP is likely to contest the Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Ujiarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Sasaram, and Buxar seats.

The JD-U is likely to contest from the Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jahanabad, and Sheohar Lok Sabha constituencies.

The LJP-Ram Vilas is slated to get the Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui Lok Sabha seats, while the Hindustani Awam Morch will contest from Gaya and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha headed by Upendra Kushwaha will contest the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.