La Liga 2023-24: Four Things We Learned In Spain's Matchday 29 (Analysis)

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), March 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona blew away Atletico Madrid in the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night to climb into second place in La Liga. Here's a look at some things we learned from the action that unfolded this weekend in Spain.

1. Barca back on form against exhausted Atletico

FC Barcelona produced one of their best displays of the season to thrash Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night. It was the first time Atletico had lost a league game in front of their fans since January 2023, when Barca were again the victors.

Barca's youngsters were better than Atletico in every area of the pitch and the fact they were better without Pedri and Frenkie de Jong is a huge bonus and partly thanks to youngsters such as Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, and Lamine Yamal, who promise a bright future amid Barca's economic uncertainty, reports Xinhua.

Atletico looked tired after their Champions League efforts and need to recover if they are to get back into the top four.

2. Vinicius, the solution and problem for Real

Vinicius Jr scored two goals as Real Madrid won 4-2 away to Osasuna, showing once again that he is a player who can turn a match with a moment of magic. However, the Brazilian also once again showed his combative side, earning a deserved booking for laughing in the face of the referee after a decision and then making provocative gestures to the home fans after scoring the game's fourth goal.

Recent matches have seen Vinicius escape a red card for pushing over a rival player in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, and also pushing Celta defender Oscar Mingueza a week ago.

The Brazilian is now suspended, and with the international break coming up, that means his next game for Real Madrid won't be until April 9 against Manchester City in Europe.

3. Unai vital as Athletic look to Champions League

Athletic Bilbao striker Gorka Guruzeta captured a lot of headlines with two quickfire goals that gave his side a 2-0 win at home to Alaves on Saturday night to move them into La Liga's top four, but goalkeeper Unai Simon was arguably more important in the win.

Alaves started well at a ground where Athletic had won 10 and drawn one of their last 11 home games and would have taken the lead but for two brilliant saves from the Spain international.

Unai made a reflex block to stop Jon Guridi's close-range header with his feet and guessed correctly to save Luis Rioja's 31st-minute penalty. Guruzeta's goals were vital, but nobody in La Liga can match the 15 clean sheets kept by Unai this season.

4. Win for Rayo, Celta increase gloom at Cadiz

Cadiz's win at home to Atletico Madrid last weekend offered them a chance of survival, pulling them to within two points of Celta Vigo and four of Rayo Vallecano, but on Friday they slipped back into old habits, losing tamely 2-0 away to Real Sociedad.

To make matters worse, Celta recovered under new coach Claudio Giraldez to win 2-1 away to Sevilla, while Rayo claimed their first home win in six months to beat Real Betis.

That leaves Cadiz once again five points from safety, and with three of their next four games against Barcelona, Girona, and Real Madrid, there isn't much room for optimism.