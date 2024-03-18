Techmediabreaks - Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) Reports On $3.85M Securities Purchase Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) , an advanced battery-technology solutions provider, announced that it has entered a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors. The agreement is designed to raise approximately $3.85 million in cash proceeds, before deducting fees and other offering expenses. According to the announcement, the closing of the private placement is subject customary closing conditions. In addition, and in connection with the private placement, Solidion expects to issue 5,133,332 units and prefunded units. EF Hutton is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP are serving as counsel to the company for the private placement while Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as counsel to the placement agent.“Each unit and prefunded unit will be comprised of one share of common stock (or prefunded warrant), two common warrants with each exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.75 per share, and one common warrant at an exercise price of $0.0001 to purchase such amount of shares of common stock as will be determined on the reset date (as defined in the Series B common warrant),” stated the company in the press release.“The common warrants will be exercisable upon issuance and will have a term of 5.5 years from the stockholder approval date.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Solidion Technology Inc.

Solidion Technology is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio. The company's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air and sea transportation. Solidion offers two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries - including silicon-rich, all-solid-state, lithium-ion cells (Gen 1); anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2); and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3) - all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process friendly. Solidion's solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market and next-gen cathodes, with a potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur and other more abundant elements. To learn more about the company, visit

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN