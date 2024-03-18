Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach(R), PEACE NATURALS(R) and Lord Jones(R).



Cronos' brand Spinach(R) has the number one edible, SOURZ by Spinach(R), and has the most popular cannabis flower products in the Canadian market. In 2023, Cronos grew the Spinach(R) brand to become the second highest-ranked brand by market share propelled by strength across the flower, edible, vape, and pre-roll categories.

Cronos launched its award-winning Lord Jones(R) brand in Canada in 2023. The Lord Jones(R) brand will build on its legacy of delivering premium quality cannabis products by returning to its roots with bold THC-focused innovations.



Cronos has international cannabis distribution agreements with partners in emerging markets Australia and Germany. For more information, visit the company's website at

thecronosgroup .

