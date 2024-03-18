Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. The company's talented and experienced team grows their customers' businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. Accounting for approximately 89% of the company's FY 2023 Revenues, Emerald's Connections segment drives new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships through a collection of industry-specific B2B trade shows and conferences, including Advertising Week, KBIS, CEDIA and many more. With a portfolio of B2B websites and publications, Emerald's content business ensures that customers are on the cutting edge of their industries with access to industry specific business news and information across 20 sectors. Finally, Emerald powers commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is guided by a deep commitment to the communities it serves, empowering both buyers and sellers to succeed. For more information, visit the company's IR website at

