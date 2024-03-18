G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX.V: GTWO) (OTCQX: GUYGF) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) G2 Goldfields (TSX.V: GTWO) (OTCQX: GUYGF) is an established gold explorer with a high-grade inventory in Guyana, the world's fastest growing economy. Guyana has become a desired destination for international investment in natural resources with the discovery of vast offshore oil reserves and a resurgence in prospective precious metals deposits. A highly experienced team with decadal in-country expertise, management's shareholding represents 26%. Company executives are credited with finding, financing, and building the premier 7,000,000 oz. Aurora Mine in Guyana.

The company has made multiple adjacent discoveries at various stages of development, the most advanced being the Oko Main Zone (“OMZ”). In April 2022, G2 released a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the OMZ [974,000 ounces Inferred @ 9.25 g/t and 220,000 ounces Indicated @ 8.63 g/t]. An updated independent MRE is to be published in early Q2 2024. Anglo Gold Ashanti, the fourth largest gold producer worldwide, recently made a substantial investment. The company's extensive drill program remains well-financed for the next 12-14 months, with a focus on targeting high grade. For more information, visit the company's website at

. Please direct investor relations enquiries to ... .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH MKM representative.

To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit



About IBN's Coverage

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at 36th Annual Roth Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



Corporate Communications

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...