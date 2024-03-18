Investornewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Files Patent Application For Groundbreaking Ketamine Implant Therapeutic

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced its filing of a provisional patent application titled 'Methods and Combinations for Managing Pain' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The patent application includes protection for Silo Pharma's SP-26 implantable drug delivery system for a novel time-released, dose-controlled formulation of ketamine. Initially targeted for fibromyalgia, the company believes that implantable drug delivery may be well-suited for chronic pain management.“Our SP-26 implant technology is designed to deliver a steady, low dose of ketamine for sustained relief of chronic pain,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo.“We are pleased with the implant's performance in pre-clinical studies to date. If approved, SP-26 could be the first at-home approved ketamine based therapeutic.”
About Silo Pharma Inc.
Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the company, visit
