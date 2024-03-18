Investornewsbreaks - Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Names 'Results-Driven CEO' As New Board Member

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, announced that the CEO and cofounder of Orangetheory Fitness has joined the company's board of directors. According to the announcement, the“results-driven” leader will help to guide the development and marketing of the world's first-ever rapid alcohol detox drink. Long brings more than two decades of experience to his new role as Safety Shot board member. The company noted that he has“led Orangetheory Fitness

through countless pivotal achievements including the launch of two apps, the creation of a proprietary heart monitor with strategically chosen partners, and the signing of celebrity brand ambassadors.” He was involved in the early stages of several successful franchise brands, including the European Wax Center, which grew from 4 to more than 550 locations in less than nine years under his leadership, and massage and skincare chain Massage Envy, which expanded from 25 locations to 800. According to the announcement, under his leadership, Orangetheory has opened more than 1,500 studios in 27 countries and has amassed more than one million members. The brand has also reached $1 billion

in systemwide sales, accruing more than $1.4 billion in annual revenue.

“We welcome David to our board of directors,” said stated Safety Shot board chair John Gulyas in the press release.“We are so proud and excited to bring an amazing asset like this to the Safety Shot team. We are also excited for shareholders as David has built multiple billion-dollar brands. I am confident that Safety Shot could become the next one.”

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot has developed a first-of-its-kind beverage that makes users feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at

and

on Amazon. In addition, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in 2024. For more information about the company, visit

.

