Investornewsbreaks Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) Releases Year-End Review, Outlook For 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Battery Mineral Resources (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) , a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global megatrend of electrification, is reporting on key accomplishments for 2023 as well as looking forward to 2024. Highlights of the report include funding achievements, which included an increase in its bridge loan facility from $4 million to $5.3 million, the obtaining of a promissory note of $2 million, a private placement and capital reorganization, and the first and second closing of a private placement of convertible debentures. In the first few months of 2024, the company closed further convertible debenture funding, bringing the total raised to $4.685 million. The report also noted key permitting and operational highlights for the company, calling 2023 a“transformational year” for its Punitaqui project in Chile, where preoperational activities were restarted. BMR also executed a strategic agreement with Anglo-American PLC to sell slag copper concentrates produced at the Punitaqui plant. Looking forward to 2024, the company noted that Cinabrio and San Andres now have all operational permits in place for mine development and exploitation, with the initial permit for rehabilitation and drifting development at Dalmacia being received as well. In addition, activities continue to“ramp up” as the company works to begin copper concentrate production in the first half of this year at Punitaqui.

BMR also filed its inaugural environmental and social governance (“ESG”) report and completed agreements with the local community of Agricola Potrerillos Alto and the town of Agricola Punitaqui for surface exploration, including a ground magnetic survey, geological mapping and sampling; the company is also currently engaging with both of our local communities of Potrerillos and Punitaqui as well as the local and working with authorities from both communities on social impact projects and employment opportunities.“BMR's management and board look forward to continuing the march towards copper production at Punitaqui,” said Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik in the press release.“With a motivated and capable operating team coupled with great assets and an outlook for strong copper markets, the company is in a very favorable position to provide ever greater value for its shareholders. As 2024 unfolds, we are excited to continue to share progress and results.”

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global megatrend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite and copper) in North America, South America and South Korea, and to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced one-million-pound-plus high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services Inc. (including ESI's wholly owned U.S.-operating subsidiary Ozzie's Inc.), a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada, and the state of Arizona. For more information about the company, visit

