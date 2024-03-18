(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and AWS will launch a new Modernization Acceleration Joint Initiative to enable customers across industries to drive digital transformation with fast and secure legacy modernization Fujitsu and AWS will launch a new Modernization Acceleration Joint Initiative to enable customers across industries to drive digital transformation with fast and secure legacy modernization

TOKYO, Mar 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an expanded partnership(1 ) to accelerate the modernization of legacy applications on AWS Cloud by launching a Modernization Acceleration Joint Initiative.

Launching on April 1, Fujitsu and AWS will provide assessment, migration, and modernization of legacy mission critical applications running on on-premise mainframes and UNIX servers onto AWS Cloud. The joint initiative will support customers across industries including finance, retail and automotive, as they modernize legacy applications on AWS Cloud, helping to keep up with rapidly changing business conditions with the agility and resiliency brought with modern applications.

The initiative combines Fujitsu's industry-leading systems integration capabilities with AWS Professional Services, a global team of AWS experts that helps customers innovate faster and securely with AWS services including AWS Mainframe Modernization, an elastic mainframe service and set of development tools for migrating and modernizing mainframe and legacy workloads.

Megumi Shimazu, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Global Technology Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, said,”We are look forward to deepening our partnership with AWS, which shares our commitment to solving customers' challenges with technology by initiating a new global effort to help customers. By combining AWS' broadest and deepest cloud-enabled technologies with Fujitsu's years of mainframe and UNIX server expertise, we can deliver fast, secure modernization, allowing customers to focus on accelerating innovation across industries. As the next step in modernization, we will leverage a range of Fujitsu Uvance offerings to contribute to empowering our customers to achieve greater sustainability in their businesses.”

Uwem Ukpong, vice president, Global Services, Amazon Web Services said,“We welcome Fujitsu's commitment to this expanded partnership to drive digital transformation by accelerating the migration and modernization of legacy applications on AWS. Since 2012, both Fujitsu and AWS have collaborated to help customers in Japan and globally to innovate, improve productivity, and solve their most complex business challenges. We look forward to working with Fujitsu to expand our joint delivery capabilities and help customers gain insights from mainframe data in the generative AI era.”

Deepening collaboration to accelerate modernization efforts by customers such as Takashimaya

Both Fujitsu and AWS collaborated to optimize AWS Mainframe Modernization to support customers using Fujitsu's flagship GS21 series mainframes. AWS Mainframe Modernization provides AWS Blu Age, a refactoring solution to automatically convert mainframe applications that use legacy programming languages such as COBOL and PL/I to Java with support from AWS Professional Services. This joint engineering effort helps customers using Fujitsu's GS21 series mainframe reduce the time and cost required for migration and modernization.

Fujitsu and AWS have been working on the proof of concept (PoC) to modernize one of Fujitsu's mission critical applications running on its own GS21 series mainframes on AWS Cloud. AWS Blu Age successfully converts the application with COBOL code to Java and the modernized application operates exactly same on AWS Cloud.

Fujitsu's expertise in integrating customers' mission critical applications such as production management application and sales logistics application on its on-premise mainframes and UNIX servers, together with Fujitsu Cloud Managed Service , a Hybrid IT solution in Fujitsu Uvance portfolio, also helps customers optimize cloud operations after migrating mainframe applications to AWS. The two companies are already working with customers such as Takashimaya Co., Ltd., a major Japanese department store chain, on their legacy migration, as a pilot initiative.

As part of this collaboration, Fujitsu and AWS will support the first 40 customers in Asia, Europe, and North America as well as other key regions using Fujitsu's GS21 series mainframes to migrate by 2029. The two companies will expand the scope of the joint initiative to support customers using Fujitsu UNIX servers and mainframes from other companies in the following phase.

Looking ahead, Fujitsu and AWS will also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI technologies to accelerate mainframe modernization at scale, and incorporate automation in areas like code analysis, cloud environment management, and testing to enable cost saving, agility, resilience, and innovation.

[1] In this announcement, a global partnership means international collaboration between Fujitsu and AWS materials of Fujitsu and AWS joint press conference

Held on Mar. 18th 2024, 11:00 (JST)

Presentation material (Fujitsu)

Presentation material (AWS)

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Amazon Web Services Japan GK

Public Relations: ...

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Cloud & Enterprise