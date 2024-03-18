Thundery Rain, Strong Wind Likely Monday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology warned of thundery rain at places by late night associated with strong wind.

Weather inshore Monday night until 6am on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at places by late night, the Met Department said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, maybe thundery at places by late night, the report added, warning of thundery rain at places by late night associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly 3 to 13 knot gusting to 22 knot with rain.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly 5 to 15 knot gusting to 22 knot with rain.

Visibility will be 5 to 9/3 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet. Offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet rising to 7 feet at places with rain.

