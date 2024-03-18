Amir Congratulates Putin On Winning New Presidential Term

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his winning a new presidential term, wishing success to him growth in the relations between the two countries.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his election victory.
