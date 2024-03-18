Al-Sarayat To Bring In Heavy, Thundery Rain Shortly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al-Sarayat, the season of thundery rains which are mostly heavy in intensity, is to begin after March 20th and to extend until middle of May, says the Department of Meteorology.
The season of sudden changes is known for its fast convective cloud developments during a short period of time followed by thundery, intense rain accompanied with active lightening and strong downdraft wind that cause rising dust in limited areas.
It is called Al-Sarayat, because it normally forms in intermittent periods during evening and night time.
MENAFN18032024000067011011ID1107991611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.