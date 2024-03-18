Al-Sarayat To Bring In Heavy, Thundery Rain Shortly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al-Sarayat, the season of thundery rains which are mostly heavy in intensity, is to begin after March 20th and to extend until middle of May, says the Department of Meteorology.

The season of sudden changes is known for its fast convective cloud developments during a short period of time followed by thundery, intense rain accompanied with active lightening and strong downdraft wind that cause rising dust in limited areas.

It is called Al-Sarayat, because it normally forms in intermittent periods during evening and night time.

