Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Scholars, Members Of Public Prosecution And Education Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hosted, at Lusail Palace Monday, an Iftar banquet in honour of scholars, judges, clerics, members of the Public Prosecution, and members of education sector on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The banquet was attended by His Highnes the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials.

