Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles Public Chargers Will Reach Ten Million By 2030: CBRE

/3BL/ - Asia Pacific electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen exponential growth in the past two years, accounting for nearly two-thirds of global auto sales. The soaring demand for charging facilities across the region provides the opportunity for commercial real estate owners to enhance their assets with EV charging installations, according to the latest CBRE research .

CBRE estimates that the number of public charging points across Asia Pacific region will rise to around 10 million by 2030, with nearly 70% of the new charging points in mainland China, the biggest market for EV sales. India and Singapore are the fastest growing EV sales markets in Asia Pacific.

Commercial real estate offers a wide range of options for EV public charging infrastructure, varying across retail, industrial, office, and on-the-road demand. EV chargers are becoming more common in shopping malls, as customers charge their vehicles while shopping. For industrial and logistics facilities, there is strong demand for direct current fast chargers as occupiers want more charging points for electrified fleets.

