               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yum! Brands Celebrated Black History Month With An Inspirational Event For W.E.D. Dubois Academy Students


3/18/2024 2:02:08 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) One of Yum!'s multicultural business employee resource group, UNITE, recently organized an event at the Louisville office to welcome students from W.E.B DuBois Academy. The event aimed to foster a sense of community and mutual support while providing the students with a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life at Yum! Brands. UNITE members and other employee volunteers sought to provide guidance and inspiration to the students through tailored career mentoring session and empowered them to pursue their future goals. Additionally, the students attended a campus-wide scavenger hunt & tour and made their own Smash'd Potato Bowl in the KFC Test Kitchen.

MENAFN18032024007202015466ID1107991594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search