Dow Works With Ducks Unlimited To Enhance Wetlands And Protect Critical Wildlife Habitat Across The Gulf Coast Region

(MENAFN- 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 18, 2024 /3BL/ - Ducks Unlimited (DU), the world's leader in wetland conservation, and Dow (NYSE: DOW), a global leader in materials science, announce a collaboration to drive sustainability and conservation efforts in the Gulf Coast region of the United States benefitting wildlife habitat, water quality and outdoor recreation.

With the support of Dow and other conservation partners, DU will enhance approximately 2,030 acres of coastal freshwater wetlands between Cameron Prairie and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuges in Louisiana. This project will help protect critical natural infrastructure, enhance habitat for migratory waterfowl and wildlife and improve outdoor recreational opportunities for communities.

“Dow is committed to protecting the climate, and with that, the vital water and nature ecosystems humanity depends on,” said Andre Argenton, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environment, Health and Safety at Dow.“We are excited to work with Ducks Unlimited to facilitate the revitalization of essential ecosystems in the United States.”

Wetlands are among the most biologically productive ecosystems in the world. Without the conservation of wetlands, the habitats they provide to countless species of plants and animals would cease to exist. Wetlands are a nature-based solution to help protect coastal areas from major weather events, like hurricanes and tropical storms.

The first phase of the Cameron Prairie Refuge enhancement project was completed in the Fall of 2023 and included infrastructure features such as levee refurbishment, electric pumps, water-control structures and water delivery systems for better habitat management of the refuge managed for waterfowl and waterbirds.

The second phase is set to begin later this year and will include work on an irrigation pipeline to reliably manage water between impoundments, as well as levees and other infrastructure needs.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address the steady decline of wetlands across North America,” said DU Chief Sustainability Officer Dr. Karen Waldrop.“Dow's conservation investment will help pay great dividends in water sustainability, improved wildlife habitat and benefits to rural communities. Having partners like Dow helps Ducks Unlimited ensure important wetlands enhancement and restoration projects happen in places where they are needed.”

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 18 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU's projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent capital campaign, North America's most extensive campaign dedicated to landscape conservation.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting

For further information, please contact:

KayLeigh Mitchell

Sustainability Communications Coordinator, DU

...

Alicia Harpham

Corporate Communications Advisor, Dow

...