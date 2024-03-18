WEC Europe Elects New Managing Director & Supervisory Board Officers

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 18, 2024 /3BL/ - On March 12, 2024, the World Environment Center (WEC) Europe Supervisory Board, elected Margaret O'Gorman as Managing Director of the organization. As President & CEO of the global WEC entity, O'Gorman will now also lead WEC EU to both implement its strategy to deliver thought leadership and capacity building to companies of all sizes and support the ongoing combination with WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council.)

“I am honored to have been elected as Managing Director of WEC Europe and support its work convening and informing companies on emerging and important environmental sustainability topics,” said O'Gorman,“I am also looking forward to integrating WEC Europe into the efforts to combine WHC and WEC to create a resilient, global non-profit organization driving corporate excellence.”

“I welcome Margaret as Managing Director of WEC Europe and look forward to working with her to continue the thought leadership efforts which WEC has built over its many decades of operating,” said Graham Lane, Managing Partner, Central Europe & Eurasia at ERM and chair of the Supervisory Board of WEC Europe.

WEC Europe's signature Global Roundtable Leadership program has plans for member meetings on a variety of topics ranging from water infrastructure to circular economy as both in-person and virtual events in both the US and Europe over the next 12 months.

“We are excited about the forthcoming combination,” said Frank Werner, Director of WEC Europe,“merging WEC's and WHC's missions, strategies and approaches will strengthen outcomes and deliver benefit for people and planet.”

Additionally, at the meeting the Board thanked outgoing Board member, Zoe Haseman, Head of Sustainability – Infrastructure at EQT for her many years of support and service and welcomed Dr Jihane Ball, Lead Sustainability Director EH&S at Dow. Graham Lane, Chair of WEC Europe's Supervisory Board, was re-elected to his second term on the Supervisory Board.