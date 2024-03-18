Marques Lopez Names Qatar Squad For Kuwait Match In FIFA World Cup 2026, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar squad that will face Kuwait twice this month in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers was announced by head coach Marques Lopez.

The two matches are scheduled for March 21 and 26 in Doha and Kuwait, respectively.

The 25-man squad featured Al Wakrah goalkeeper Saud Al Khater, Al Shamal player Mahdi Salem, and Al Arabi team captain Abdullah Al Marafi, in addition to Abdullah Al Ahrak from Qatar Club.

Qatar team will miss Hassan Al Haydos, the former national team captain, as he announced his retirement from international football after an outstanding career spanning many years. In his 183 appearances for his country, Al Haydos has netted an impressive 41 goals.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail), and Saud Al Khater (Al Wakrah)

Defenders: Mahdi Salem Lucas Mendez (Al Wakrah), Tariq Salman (Al Sadd), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharafa), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Rayyan), Sultan Al Breik (Al Duhail) and Mohammed Ayyash (Al Ahli).

Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Jassem Jaber, Abdullah Al Marafi (Al Arabi), Abdul Aziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Muhammad Waad and Mustafa Meshaal (Al Sadd), Mahdi Salem Al Muajba (Al Shamal), and Abdullah Abdulsalam Al Ahrak (Qatar SC).

Forwards: Ahmed Al Janhi, Ahmed Alaa (Al Gharafa), Akram Afif, Yousef Abdulrazaq (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Ahmed Al Rawi (Al Rayyan), and Ismail Muhammad (Al Duhail).

Qatar team will play the first match against Kuwait on March 21 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Sadd Club and the second match will be held in Kuwait on March 26.