Amir Holds Iftar Banquet For Scholars, Judges, Clerics, Members Of Public Prosecution, Education Sector

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted, at Lusail Palace today, an Iftar banquet in honor of scholars, judges, clerics, members of the Public Prosecution, and members of education sector on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The banquet was attended by the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials.