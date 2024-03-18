Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Disqualification Of Six Rebel Mlas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a major setback for the six Congress rebel leaders from Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Speaker's decision to disqualify them as MLAs. The apex court also denied them permission to participate and vote in the proceedings of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The development comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification rebel Congress leaders were camping in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh with three independent MLAs and 3 BJP MLAs and claimed that they would go back to the hill state only after the Supreme Court hears their plea against the disqualification political crisis for Congress in Himachal Pradesh triggered after its six MLAs- Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar (Kutlehar) voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Rajya Sabha elections 2024 from the humiliating defeat of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the rebellion exposed the factionalism creeping in the Congress unit of Himachal Pradesh and displeasure against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu some days, the politics of Himachal Pradesh remained heated up, but Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's political mind and some intervention from the party's high-command managed and situation. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania moved swiftly and disqualified the six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on June 1: The Number GameWhile announcing the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also declared the byelections on the six Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh on June 1. The elections are going to be crucial for CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to defend his hold over the party unit in the hill state, the BJP will also fight hard to clinch all six seats in the Assembly and it will provide them will another chance to gain political advantage from infighting in the Himachal Pradesh Congress the disqualification of six MLAs, the strength of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly came down from 68 to 62 seats- 34 with Congress, 25 with BJP and 3 independent MLAs- who will likely support BJP, as they did in Rajya Sabha elections 2024.

