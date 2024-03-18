Indian Travellers Outpace Global Peers In Spontaneous Travel Craze - 84% Go Solo, 58% Pick Impromptu Trips: Amex

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a remarkable display of wanderlust, Indian travellers are leaving their global peers behind in the race for solo and spontaneous travel experiences, according to the American Express 2024 Global Travel Trends Report. The comprehensive survey, spanning seven countries, has unveiled a distinct trend among Indian globetrotters, who are redefining the travel landscape with their appetite for independent and impromptu journeys's go soloThe report, based on a survey of travellers across seven countries, including India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom, reveals that a staggering 84 per cent of Indians are planning solo trips this year, surpassing their global counterparts at 66 per cent. This surge in solitary explorations is fueled by a desire for self-discovery, with 46 per cent of Indians citing \"reconnecting with themselves\" as the primary motivation, followed by a need for a break from the chaos of daily life (39 per cent) and a quest for independence 34 (per cent).Spur-of-the-moment tripsThe report revealed that a remarkable 58 per cent of them expressed interest in taking last-minute trips this year, outpacing their global counterparts in embracing the thrill of spontaneity. The freedom to explore without pressure (50 per cent), the flexibility to visit multiple destinations (49 per cent), and the ability to experience new cultures and local experiences (48 per cent) emerged as the top drivers behind their impromptu trips trend was further amplified by the findings that 40 per cent of Indians booked trips a week or less in advance last year, and a staggering 69 per cent have occasionally booked one-way tickets to destinations, allowing them greater flexibility in their travel plans the top sources of inspiration for major trips are social media (64 per cent), family (56 per cent), and travel websites (46 per cent), according to the American Express report. With their unique preferences and attitudes, Indian travellers are not only surpassing their global peers in embracing solo and spontaneous travel but also shaping the future of the travel industry.

MENAFN18032024007365015876ID1107991577