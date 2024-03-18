20-Year-Old Indian Engineering Student Murdered At Boston University Campus Body Dumped In Forest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 20-year-old Indian student was murdered in the United States and his body was dumped in a car deep inside a forest as Paruchuri Abhijit, a resident of Burripalem, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

was pursuing engineering at Boston University and was killed on March 11 to a report by The Times of India, Paruchuri Abhijit's body was found in a forest within the university campus. It is suspected that the attackers killed Abhijit for money and laptop, the report added aspirations for higher education and a promising career, Abhijit had gone to the US to attend Boston University for engineering. The police is investigating the crime and the attackers are yet to be identified.

Abhijit was the only son of his parents Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi. Both the parents were in shock since they had learnt about the murder of their son's remains reached Burripalem in Guntur at his residence late on Friday evening 2024, this is the ninth incident of an attack on a person of Indian origin in the United States recently, a student named Shreyas Reddy Beniger at Ohio's Linder School of Business died on February 8. The US authorities have rejected all suspicions of foul play and hate crimes, as reported by the media January, an Indian student named Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from hammer by a homeless man, inside a store in Lithonia in Georgia, US.A video of the incident had gone viral on the social media February, an entire Indian family was killed, followed by the shooting of an Indian musician.

On February 16, the White House strongly condemned violence motivated by factors such as race or gender, labeling such actions as unacceptable within the nation.

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, reiterated the administration's commitment to preventing and addressing such attacks, as reported by newswire PTI asked about recent assaults on Indian students and parental concerns about sending their children to the US, Kirby emphasized that there is no justification for violence based on race, gender, religion, or any other factor.

He affirmed that such behavior is unacceptable in the United States and stated that the President and his administration are diligently collaborating with state and local authorities to prevent and deter such attacks. Kirby emphasized that those responsible for such violence will be held accountable.

