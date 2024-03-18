Ashok Chavan Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Leader' Jibe, Says 'Factually Incorrect'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who recently quit Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's assertion about his breakdown in front of Sonia Gandhi, saying that the comments made by the Wayanad MP are“baseless” and“factually incorrect”.Terming the remarks a“political stunt”, the BJP MP from Rajya Sabha said, \"He (Rahul Gandhi) has not taken any name, however, if he wants to make any remarks on me, it is illogical and baseless... It is also a lie that I have met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. These remarks are factually incorrect. All of this is a political stunt.\"

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a senior Maharashtra leader - who recently quit the party-visited the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and cried in front of her saying that he did not want to go to jail, before leaving the grand old party "A senior leader in Maharashtra, who left the Congress recently, went crying to my mother saying, 'Sonia-ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail'. Thousands of people are being similarly threatened," the Congress MP claimed former Congress president was addressing a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday to mark the culmination of his 63-day 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance, including MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and others attended the rally in a show of strength and 'unity' in the alliance Reacting to the remarks by the former Congress president, Chavan said,"If he is saying that about me, then it is illogical and baseless. The truth is that till I resigned from the Congress, I was working at the party headquarters. I resigned from the post of MLA and a few moments later resigned from the party also." "Till then, no one knew that I had resigned," Chavan said. "I never met Sonia Gandhi. It is baseless (to say) that I met Sonia Gandhi and expressed my emotions. It is a political statement from the election point of view," he added

Chavan resigned from the Congress last month, joining the likes of Milind Deora, and Baba Siddique who quit the party. He joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

