Electoral Bonds Data: Megha Engineering Leads Contributions For DMK, Janata Dal (Secular). Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Telangana-based Megha Engineering has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of the now scrapped electoral bonds scheme. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the company donated ₹966 crore to various political parties between April 2019 and February 2024.

This includes a contribution of ₹50 crore to the Janata Dal (Secular) and a donation of ₹105 crore for the DMK Election Commission released data received from political parties on electoral bonds on Sunday - with some including a party-wise break down of donors. SBI data also shows significant donations from three companies associated with Megha Engineering - adding up to ₹1,200 crore. Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited donated ₹220 crore while SEPC Power donated ₹40 crore and EveyTrans Private Limited purchased bonds worth ₹6 crore submitted by the HD Deve Gowda-led party indicate that nearly 56% of its donations came from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The party received electoral bonds totalling ₹ ₹89.75 crore during the nearly four year period under scrutiny Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam noted that it had received ₹105 crore from MEIL. Other major donors for DMK included Future Gaming ( ₹509 crore), India Cements ( ₹14 crore) and Sun TV ( ₹100 crore).

(With inputs from agencies)



