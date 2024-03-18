Kerala: Drug Distributors To Resume Supply At Kozhikode Medical College After Govt Agrees To Settle Dues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The drug distributors have decided to distribute the supply of medicine in Kozhikode Medical College from today. The distributors stated that they received assurances from the government regarding the pending dues. According to distributors, half of the total arrears will be disbursed by March 22. The state government has assured to settle the remaining amount by March 31.

The drug supply crisis at the medical college has been ongoing for more than a week, with the pharmacy running out of crucial prescriptions. Despite the lack of action from the government, the medical college superintendent took action by convening a meeting with suppliers. Suppliers of Jeevan Raksha scheme medicines and stents participated in the meeting.

Many people, including cancer patients, had suffered from the shortage of medicines. The patients were forced to depend on private pharmacies. The reason for the crisis is that companies have stopped supplying medicines due to non-payment of dues.

A similar crisis in 2019 led to the suspension of stent distribution, which was resolved after intervention by the health department. The situation underscores the urgent need for a resolution to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for patients in need of heart surgeries at the hospital.