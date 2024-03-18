Poco X6 Neo: Poco's Thinnest Smartphone Goes On Sale; Check Price, Offers & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The POCO X6 Neo smartphone is now available for purchase in India.

The handset was announced on Flipkart and is now available on the e-commerce website via its first sale. Touted as the brand's thinnest smartphone to date, it sits in the under Rs 18,000 price bracket and can be a decent pick for buyers in this price range.

POCO X6 Neo price and colours:

The Chinese smartphone brand's most recent model, with a starting price of Rs 15,999, comes with up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The colors Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black are the available options for the POCO X6 Neo smartphone.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,999

POCO X6 Neo introductory offers:

On the online retailer Flipkart, the POCO X6 Neo smartphone is now offered at promotional prices, which include a Rs 1,000 reduction on ICICI credit and debit cards.

As an alternative, the business is providing trade-in customers with a Rs. 1000 exchange incentive. The business has also said that vouchers worth Rs 1,000 will be given to the first 1,000 consumers who buy the smartphone. These coupons may be used on the online store Myntra.

POCO X6 Neo specifications:



The phone's display has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. A 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is featured on the Poco X6 Neo. "With SGS Low Blue Light and TUV Triple Eye Protection Certifications, it minimizes blue light, offering a flicker-free screen and prioritizing user vision protection," the business stated.

The Poco X6 Neo includes a 16MP selfie camera in addition to a 108MP dual AI camera. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, which powers the smartphone, can accommodate up to 24GB of RAM, including 12GB of virtual RAM.

Running on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the company ensures users receive 2 significant Android updates and 4 years of security updates for prolonged support.