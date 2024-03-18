IPL 2024: 'Rohit Sharma Is Going To Have...' - Hardik Pandya Breaks His Silence On Taking Over As MI Captain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 intensifies, Mumbai Indians fans are eager to witness the dynamic transition in leadership from the seasoned Rohit Sharma to the promising all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. In a recent statement, Pandya has broken his silence on taking over the reins from Sharma and addressed concerns regarding his fitness, reassuring fans of his commitment to the team's cause.

Reflecting on his new role as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, Pandya expressed reverence for his predecessor, Rohit Sharma, emphasising his gratitude for Sharma's mentorship and the team's accomplishments under his leadership. "He will always be there to help me," said Pandya.

"This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him, and I just have to carry that forward," Pandya added, acknowledging the weight of the legacy he inherits as the new skipper.

Pandya's remarks underscore the camaraderie and respect within the Mumbai Indians squad, the continuity and shared vision essential for sustained success in the IPL. With Sharma's guiding hand metaphorically placed on his shoulders, Pandya exudes confidence in leading the defending champions to further glory in the upcoming season.

Addressing concerns surrounding his fitness, Pandya was unequivocal in his assurance to fans and critics alike. "I have no issues with my body," he declared, dispelling doubts regarding his physical condition. Despite enduring injury setbacks in the past, Pandya expressed his determination to play a pivotal role for the Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL 2024 campaign. "I plan to play all the games," he affirmed, showcasing his resilience and unwavering commitment to the team's cause.

Pandya's resolve to remain fit and available for selection is a testament to his professionalism and dedication to excel at the highest level of cricket. His unwavering focus on contributing to the Mumbai Indians' success epitomizes the ethos of the franchise and resonates with fans who eagerly anticipate witnessing his exploits on the field.

As the IPL 2024 season beckons, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as he embarks on a new chapter in his career, leading the Mumbai Indians with the same passion and tenacity that has endeared him to fans worldwide. With Rohit Sharma's guidance and the unwavering support of his teammates, Pandya is poised to write his own chapter in the illustrious history of the Mumbai Indians, inspiring a new generation of cricketers and cementing his legacy as a leader par excellence.

