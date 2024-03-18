Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's Video Of Intense Pilates Session Goes VIRAL [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her workout session with her close friend Janhvi Kapoor, showcasing their dedication to fitness. The video depicted the duo sweating it out in athletic wear, radiating camaraderie and highlighting their strong bond beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz.

The genuine friendship between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has often been evident at public events and gatherings. Their recent gym session further solidified their camaraderie, exemplifying the power of true friendship in the entertainment industry.

In Sara Ali Khan's latest film, 'Murder Mubarak,' released on March 15 on Netflix and directed by Homi Adajania, she stars alongside an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

Following this, Sara is set to portray the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a patriotic film set in the pre-independence era. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others, premiering on Prime Video on March 21.

Sara's upcoming theatrical release is Anurag Basu's highly anticipated film 'Metro: In Dino,' scheduled to hit theaters on September 13, 2024. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's most recent appearance was in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao and her debut in Telugu cinema with 'Devara: Part 1,' where she shares the screen with Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also set to portray the role of an IFS officer in 'Ulajh.'